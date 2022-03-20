Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 148,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of SEA worth $104,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in SEA by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.50.

Shares of SE stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

