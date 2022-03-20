Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $83,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

GILD stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

