Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $46.13 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNO. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

