Nordea Investment Management AB Has $101.24 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 982,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,283 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.17% of Progressive worth $101,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

