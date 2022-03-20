Nordea Investment Management AB Has $101.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,321,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.53% of Hologic worth $101,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.91 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.