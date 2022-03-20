Nordea Investment Management AB Has $103.56 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $103,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 155.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,583,000 after buying an additional 81,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $738.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $772.76 and a 200-day moving average of $860.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

