Nordea Investment Management AB Has $113.80 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.80% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $113,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.