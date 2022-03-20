Nordea Investment Management AB Has $129.37 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of Skyworks Solutions worth $129,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average is $154.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

