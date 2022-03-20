Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Ovintiv worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $50.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

