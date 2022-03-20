Nordea Investment Management AB Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,024,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,541 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Cosan worth $15,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cosan by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

