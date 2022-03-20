Nordea Investment Management AB Has $22.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

