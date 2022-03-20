Nordea Investment Management AB Has $24.75 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $24,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

