Nordea Investment Management AB Has $62.94 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.41% of Iron Mountain worth $62,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.36%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

