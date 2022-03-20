Nordea Investment Management AB Has $74.89 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Fastenal worth $74,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. Fastenal has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

