Nordea Investment Management AB Has $75.72 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.07% of Houlihan Lokey worth $75,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLI opened at $98.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.