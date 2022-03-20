Nordea Investment Management AB Has $79.63 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $79,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

