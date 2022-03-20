Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.94% of Snap-on worth $107,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $213.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

