Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $38.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.