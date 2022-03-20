Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.60% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

