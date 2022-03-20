Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $92,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $291.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

