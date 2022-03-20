Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of Shutterstock worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 361.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,413 shares of company stock worth $14,306,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

