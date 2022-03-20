Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.45% of W.W. Grainger worth $120,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,393,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $501.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.08 and a 12 month high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $486.74 and its 200 day moving average is $469.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

