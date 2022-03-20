Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 103,125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,125 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $68,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after acquiring an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $158.54 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average of $204.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

