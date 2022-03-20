Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 16,864 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 150,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.08. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

