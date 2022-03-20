Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 175,648 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,648 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.05% of Royalty Pharma worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.