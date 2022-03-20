Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 23,784 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $138.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

