Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 83,126 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Synovus Financial worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 213,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,332,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 23.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 219,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

