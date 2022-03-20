Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 669,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Kyndryl as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KD opened at $13.06 on Friday. Kyndryl has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

