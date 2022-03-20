Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Insperity worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insperity by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,627,000 after buying an additional 116,932 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Insperity by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,696,000 after buying an additional 108,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NSP opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

