Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,441,778 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

