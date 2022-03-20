Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,089,850 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,089,850 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after acquiring an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

AIG stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $63.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

