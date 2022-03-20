Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,974 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.27% of Workiva worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Workiva by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Workiva stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -143.68 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

