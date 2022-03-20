Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,408 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.93 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.