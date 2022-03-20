Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,589 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.28% of Tenable worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tenable by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,000 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

