Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 5,875 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.31% of Biogen worth $109,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 640,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,135,000 after buying an additional 43,528 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

