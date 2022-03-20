Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 735 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Watts Water Technologies worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WTS opened at $148.15 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

