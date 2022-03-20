Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 850 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Repligen worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $191.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.91. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.