Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.47% of Medifast worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MED stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.44 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

