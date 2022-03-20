Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,507 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

