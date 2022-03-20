Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 33,145 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 918.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.9% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 230,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

