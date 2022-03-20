NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

NLOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.45 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $204,580,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $150,164,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $117,464,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $83,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

