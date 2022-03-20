Novacoin (NVC) One Day Volume Tops $23.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $226,894.50 and $23.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,826.72 or 1.00028800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00068443 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001993 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.