Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 401.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.53. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

