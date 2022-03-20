Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,915. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

