NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,298 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $369,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $264.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

