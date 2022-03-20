NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 4.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,230. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $168.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

