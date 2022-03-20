NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $168.74 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

