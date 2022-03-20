Oasis Network Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $813.89 million and $106.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

