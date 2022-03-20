OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $4,239.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

