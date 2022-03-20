ODUWA (OWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,063.00

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 194.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $11,063.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.81 or 1.00070345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002265 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

